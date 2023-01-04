Two ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls

Kathy Hogan (left), Karen Krebasch (right)
Kathy Hogan (left), Karen Krebasch (right)(North Dakota Legislative Branch)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls.

Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees remotely from her Bismarck hotel.

Meanwhile, 82-year-old Republican Sen. Karen Krebasch is using a walker after she slipped off a curb in Minot and broke her hip and left wrist. She still hopes to travel to Bismarck for next week’s legislative session.

