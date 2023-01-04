Trial underway in Williston daycare child abuse case

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - The trial has begun for a Williston daycare provider charged with child abuse.

Torrie Vader is accused of shaking a baby in 2021, causing permanent brain damage. Jury selection finished around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

During opening statements, Williams County Assistant State’s Attorney Kathryn Preusse argued that Vader directly caused injury from her actions. Vader’s attorneys said the baby had symptoms prior to the incident.

The trial is expected to last up to Jan. 13.

Vader could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the A-felony charge.

