Takeaways from the Tribal-State relations address

Turtle Mountain Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure at the Tribal-State relations address(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Before the governor spoke at the Capitol Tuesday, Turtle Mountain Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure delivered remarks to the joint session.

Azure discussed the relationship between the state and the tribes. He noted challenges tribes have faced since the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasized the importance of maintaining tribal-state relations.

“$3 billion in revenue into the state. That’s what tribes provide. We are a part of this state, we are mass contributors to the state, and we are economic powerhouses in each of our segments. Sometimes we forget that,” said Chairman Azure.

Azure addressed economic development on the Turtle Mountain Reservation — he talked about businesses that began out of necessity in response to the pandemic. He also highlighted upcoming areas of economic growth, like the new adventure park expected to open next summer.

