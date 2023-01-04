Sports Spotlight: Century’s Logan Nissley

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In Class-A, when you make the varsity team before your junior year, chances are you’re pretty good at the sport. To play varsity in two sports for all four years in the W.D.A. is very rare and that’s what Logan Nissley has done. The Century senior is heading to Nebraska next year to play basketball in the Big Ten.

The success, awards, and recognition have seemed endless for Century senior Logan Nissley.

“I told my parents when I was younger, ‘I’m going to be a champion.’ They were like, ‘Okay, congrats, you’re going to be a champion.’ I was like, ‘No, I want to be a state champion, a national champion.’ Just the idea of winning was all that I ever thought about,” said Nissley.

Nissley was three years old when she picked up a basketball. With parents who played sports in college, it was a full-family effort when she started.

“I wouldn’t make it to the gym without one of my parents. I wouldn’t rebound by myself. They’d be like, ‘Okay, you don’t have to go, we’re not going to make you go, but there’s other people putting in the work,’ and that just really stuck with me to now,” said Nissley.

The extra work while younger allowed Logan the chance to play with older age groups throughout A-A-U.

“She always played up a couple years, and you could always just tell she was a special player back then, and you could see as she kept getting better, growing, and adding new things to her game, you knew she was going to be really good,” said Nate Welstad, Century girls basketball head coach.

“Playing against those age groups and against all those different athletes just made me a better athlete and more diverse. Like I can guard a shooter, or I should make this play at this time,” said Nissley.

In seven full varsity seasons between basketball and volleyball, Nissley has helped win three state championships. Individually, she’s won three Gatorade player of the year awards, as well as senior athlete of the year in volleyball. Among the awards, she hopes the intangibles are what she’s taught her teammates throughout the years.

“Treating my teammates how I want to be treated. Obviously, in kindergarten, we learn that’s the golden rule, but that really is. Treating people how you want to be treated. Showing them when you lose, this is how you should act. When you win, this is how you should act,” said Nissley

On February 22, 2022, Nissley verbally committed to Nebraska, a program that made a stressful decision feel like the perfect choice.

“I told them, ‘You guys have just made me feel more like a person than an athlete, but you made this place feel like home.’ Ever since then, there’s been nothing I’ve thought about changing my mind,” said Nissley.

As a top-100 player in the country, a lot of youth in the community look up to Nissley. Her message to them is one she was taught at their age.

“For all those younger girls and boys who are watching, whatever you put in is what you’re going to get out of it. So, if you put in half of the work, put in half of the time at half speed, that’s what you’re going to get out of it. If you have dreams, you have to do whatever it takes to get those dreams if you really want them,” said Nissley.

