Sentencing hearing in Bismarck murder-arson case delayed

By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck woman involved in her husband’s murder won’t learn her fate just yet. Her sentencing hearing was scheduled for Wednesday but was delayed.

Law enforcement found the body of Chad Entzel shot twice and burned in a Bismarck home in 2019. In a nearly two-week trial last fall, prosecutors outlined a case against the victim’s wife Nikki Entzel. They said surveillance video showed Nikki, and a Canadian man named Earl Howard, coming and going from the home before and after the crime and emailing each other insurance documents.

A jury found Nikki guilty of conspiring to commit murder, conspiring to commit arson, and tampering with evidence. Earl Howard pleaded guilty to the same charges.

Now, Nikki’s attorney Thomas Glass asked to push back the sentencing so a court-ordered psychological evaluation can be completed.

Judge Douglas Bahr reset Nikki’s sentencing hearing for March 6.

