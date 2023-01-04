Respect Act, a bill that removes federal laws that discriminate against Native Americans, signed into law

RESPECT Act Signed into Law
RESPECT Act Signed into Law(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new law has been passed that outlaws several federal laws that discriminated against Native Americans.

The bill, the Respect Act, passed on Tuesday, which included the removal of several outdated bills. One of those bills involved stripping Native children from their families to place them in Indian reform schools.

Other bills removed from law include the federal government being given the right to revoke treaties or refuse to offer goods or payments to Native Americans if they are considered hostile.

The bill was cosponsored by Senator Kevin Cramer and South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds.

“While these outdated laws were not being enforced, it’s right to officially strike them. This bill recognizes a devastating period in our history – one never to be repeated – and my hope is it will help heal wounds inflicted in the past,” said Senator Cramer.

“Clearly, there is no place in our legal code for such measures, and it is appalling these laws are still in our federal code,” said Senator Rounds. “While we cannot rewrite the past, we need to acknowledge it and continue to strive for a more perfect Union.”

