Representative Matt Rosendale among several Republicans voting against Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker role

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUMV) - The U.S. House of Representatives is still without a speaker following a split in Republican voters.

The chamber held three rounds of voting Tuesday to determine the position, but 20 members of the House’s Freedom Caucus voted against GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, failing to reach the majority necessary to win. Among them is Montana Representative Matt Rosendale.

In a statement, Rosendale says: “Members of the House Freedom Caucus presented Kevin McCarthy with proposed rule changes months before the election. He had an early opportunity to address the rules and chose not to do so. Now, it’s disingenuous and not reliable to believe that his proposed changes would ever be implemented. We need a Republican Speaker who will challenge the status quo and ensure that every member has a voice.”

North Dakota Representative Kelly Armstrong and Montana Representative Ryan Zinke voted for McCarthy.

