Records: Ward County corrections officer knocked unconscious in incident with inmate

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Ward County Jail corrections officer suffered a head injury and momentarily lost consciousness in a confrontation with an inmate, according to court records.

State prosecutors charged 28-year-old Robert L. Christianson with B-felony aggravated assault, serious bodily injury, law enforcement.

In a criminal affidavit filed Wednesday, investigators said the officer tried to lock Christianson into his cell shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said the officer told them that Christianson refused to obey verbal commands, kicked him in the legs, punched him in the face, and put him in a headlock.

The affidavit indicates that the officer and Christianson fell to the ground, at which point the officer lost consciousness for roughly six seconds.

Investigators said Christianson kept the officer in a headlock while he was unconscious, and when he came to, he and others were able to gain control of Christianson and secure him.

The officer suffered a hematoma to the top of his head. Sheriff Bob Roed told Your News Leader the officer is expected to recover.

Christianson has an initial appearance on the charge scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday in Minot.

He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the B-felony charge.

