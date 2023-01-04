Power outage in several towns across northwest ND

Power Outages
Power Outages(MGN)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) - Roughly 1,400 members of McKenzie Electric Cooperative are without power in the northwest part of the state as of 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the cooperative’s outage site.

The cooperative posted on social media that the outage is impacting Johnsons Corner, Keene, New Town, and Mandaree, and that crews were en route to fix the outage.

They said it’s unknown what caused the outage, but crews are working on a reroute to restore power as quickly as possible.

4Bears Casino & Lodge told Your News Leader the entire casino had been impacted by the outage, but power had since come back on.

According to the MHA Emergency Operations Center, members of the Ft. Berthold Rural Water Water are also being asked to conserve water until the power is restored.

You can follow updates on outages on the McKenzie Electric Cooperative outage site.

MHA Nation members can follow updates on the MHA Emergency Operations Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Check back with Your News Leader for updates.

