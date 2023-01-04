Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – Zeeland cemetery

By Cliff Naylor
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In today’s “Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip,” a journey to the Zeeland cemetery.

Cliff Naylor visited the fascinating grave sites in 1998.

One hundred years before that, the diphtheria outbreak killed 99 people in Zeeland.

The Central Dakota Children’s Choir performed an original musical composition in the German-Russian community of Zeeland on March 15, 2011.

125 children sang the song, which was based on the original poem written by Dr. Tim Kloberdanz.

Many of the singers were of German-Russian ancestry and several were related to Michael and Louisa Feist, the pioneer family who lost seven young children to the pandemic.

