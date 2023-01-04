McHenry County residents share frustrations over snow removal efforts

TOWNER, N.D. (KMOT) – The snowstorms over the past month have kept road crews at all levels busy, and some fighting to catch up to Mother Nature.

A group of concerned citizens of McHenry County shared their frustrations over recent snow removal efforts with the county commissioners during a special meeting Tuesday afternoon in Towner.

The area in question is near the southeast corner of McHenry County, covering roughly 400 miles of road, according to County Commission Chair Brady Nelson.

Video shared with Your News Leader from over the past month show some roads that appear difficult to pass through.

Residents at the meeting shared concerns about getting kids to school, as well as ranchers getting their products out to market.

“Put your hand on that Bible, we will load out at 9 o’clock a.m. every time, because that is what our cattle buyer wants. We gotta have that semi on the road by 10 o’clock,” said Amy Haman.

Commission Chair Brady Nelson told the residents a combination of factors led to the backlog of snow removal, including a lack of staff, one person being out due to surgery, and being down a blade.

“Did these roads for this area go for too long? Absolutely. We had a compounding problem, three of them, we had three main problems, and any one of them would slow you way down, and we had three at once,” said Brady Nelson, Commission Chair.

Nelson said the problems are in the process of being resolved.

He also said the county needs to look over its snow removal contracts with the townships and encouraged residents to speak with leaders of townships as well.

He indicated that three blades would be going to the southeast area of the county Wednesday and said substantial progress would be made on clearing the remaining roads by the end of the week.

