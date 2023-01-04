Christmas décor recycled into wood chips

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Approximately 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees are sold in the U.S. every year. But what happens after all the presents are unwrapped, and the tree is tossed out to the curb with the garbage can?

For many, the holiday season can be a grind, shopping for presents and setting up decorations. But after the season is over, something else besides the wrapping paper gets torn up.

”We do get a real tree every year and yes, I do deposit my tree, so it does get recycled,” said Alesha Dockter, recycling specialist.

The Bismarck Landfill is preparing for an influx of Christmas trees. They are asking customers to recycle their real trees by putting them next to their garbage cans for the next two weeks.

”Your tree should be free from anything on it. No decorations, no lights, no tree bag, no nothing. Otherwise, we can’t recycle them out here; there needs to be a plain tree,” said Dockter.

The trees are turning a new leaf, or needle in this case. Once they arrive at the landfill, they are put into a large tub grinder where they are made into wood chips.

”The more we can recycle, the more we can save, of course, for the landfill and, of course, it is better for the environment,” said Dockter.

These wood chips are then sold — going for two cents a pound up to $40 per ton. In 2021, 724 tons of wood chips were sold out of the landfill.

”We do sell these wood chips, or they get used for landscaping projects or various types of projects you may use around your house,” said Dockter.

In 2021, seven tons of Christmas trees were recycled at the Bismarck Landfill.

You can also drop your Christmas tree off at the landfill yourself for recycling if you don’t get it out of the house in the next two weeks.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.