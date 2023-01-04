Checking social media often may affect teens’ brains, study says

A new study shows the use of social media could be affecting the brains of teens.
A new study shows the use of social media could be affecting the brains of teens.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Frequent use of social media could be a brain-changer for teenagers.

According to a study by neuroscientists at the University of North Carolina, teens who check social media platforms often are more likely to be sensitive to general social rewards and punishments.

The study was conducted with students 12 to 13 years old when research began.

Over a 3-year period, the kids reported their social media behavior and underwent imaging of their brains.

Those who checked social media more often showed greater neural sensitivity in parts of the brain, while those who checked social media less showed less sensitivity.

It’s unclear whether that’s a good or bad thing.

A lead researcher said that, while the study showed a strong correlation between social media habits and greater sensitivity to feedback, it cannot say for sure if one is causing the other.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brody Byrum
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office search for missing man; last seen in Bismarck
Mad Moves LLC roller rink
Steele Mad Moves LLC roller rink closer to opening
Power Outages
UPDATE: Residential power restored in northwest ND
Sean Turner
Oregon man arrested in Jamestown for alleged sexual relationship with minor
Human trafficking awareness
Human trafficking in North Dakota

Latest News

Four people were rescued after a car plunged off a cliff in California. (KGO)
Family of 4 still hospitalized after father drove off cliff
FILE - In this March 12, 2019, file photo, William "Rick" Singer, founder of the Edge College &...
College scam mastermind Rick Singer gets 3.5 years in prison
Bismarck Parks
Bismarck Park Board takes applications to fill vacancy
Wibaux Pioneer Gazette
Weekly newspaper, Wibaux Pioneer Gazette, still going strong after 115 years
"We can work together. We can get things done," President Joe Biden said in talking of the...
Biden says he intends to visit the US-Mexico border