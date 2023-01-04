Bismarck water utility rates to be discussed in open houses

Water in the city of Bismarck
Water in the city of Bismarck
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s possible your water bill will be going up in the years ahead... and change is on the way.

The city of Bismarck is taking a second look at its water utility rates. City commissioners will be hosting two open house discussions for the public to weigh in on new rate options.

The current system is a tiered payment structure, but the city is currently looking at three payment options — all of which will likely result in a rate increase. How large that increase will be depends on the system chosen.

“It’s a small adjustment on the tiered system. It’s a little bit larger on the other two options,” said Bismarck City Commission Greg Zenker.

The open house discussion will take place at 4:30 p.m. on January 31 at Horizon Middle School and 4:30 p.m. on February 1 at Wachter Middle School.

