Bismarck Park Board takes applications to fill vacancy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Park Board has an open position and is taking applications from those wishing to fill it. Commissioner Wayne Munson resigned after he was elected to the Burleigh County Commission.

The board typically holds a special election, but taking applications is not without precedent. This has happened at least one time before, according to Bismarck Parks and Recreation Executive Director Kevin Klipfel. 13 people applied for the spot and it has been narrowed down to four candidates for the interview process.

“We were excited about the number of candidates for the open position. It shows that there are people interested in serving their community and also being a part of the park district,” said Klipfel.

The candidate chosen will be seated on the Park Board at the January 19 meeting and will serve until June 2024.

