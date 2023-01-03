Oregon man arrested in Jamestown for alleged sexual relationship with minor

Sean Turner
Sean Turner(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Jamestown Police Department say a 34-year-old man was arrested in Jamestown for an alleged sexual relationship with a minor there.

Police say on Dec. 31, Sean Michael Turner flew from Medford, Oregon to Fargo. He then rented a U-Haul and drove to Jamestown. Jamestown PD was responding to a motel in SW Jamestown to investigate a missing juvenile at that time.

Police say it’s alleged Turner had sexual intercourse with the missing minor at the motel. Further investigation showed law enforcement the two had been sending nude photos and videos of themselves back-and-forth for several months.

Jamestown PD say the investigation led to Turner’s arrest on suspicion of corruption or solicitation of a minor, luring minors by computer or other electronic means, possession of certain materials prohibited, and indecent exposure. Turner is being held in the Stutsman County Correctional, where he’s waiting for formal charges.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday...
Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway
UPDATE: Name released of 19-year-old pedestrian killed in crash on I-29
Mad Moves LLC roller rink
Steele Mad Moves LLC roller rink closer to opening
Minot Police Master Officer Patrick Blanchard
Funeral, procession announced for Minot Police Master Officer Patrick Blanchard

Latest News

coldest temps
Looking back at North Dakota’s coldest temperatures on record
smoke free
A look back at ten years of Smoke Free ND
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
Burgum announces $50 million private sector gift to Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
Brody Byrum
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office search for missing man; last seen in Bismarck
CPR
In light of Damar Hamlin injury, Bismarck EMS instructors remind community importance of learning CPR