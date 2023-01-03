NDSU fans prepare for exciting rivalry championship game

At the FCS championship game
At the FCS championship game(Courtesy: Ron and Chuckie Hartl)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Defending national NCAA champion NDSU is set to play their rival, SDSU on Sunday, and fans from the Upper Midwest are preparing for the excitement.

Thousands of NDSU fans make their way down to Frisco, Texas for NDSU championship games, and now the number of traveling fans is expected to double, as both North and South Dakota teams travel south. The rivalry between the two states is full of excitement.

“We got moved from Missouri to South Dakota, and of course, as you might expect, a lot of the residents and friends we had were Jackrabbit fans. That led to a lot of fun right there,” said Ron Hartl, a Bison fan and NDSU alumni for over 50 years.

While SDSU’s record of 13-1 is a bit better than NDSU’s 12-2, NDSU has won nine championships in the past 10 years — a record for most NCAA FCS championship wins. The game Sunday is a close match, and fans from both teams share in the anticipation.

