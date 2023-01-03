Mercer County Sheriff’s Office search for missing man; last seen in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man.

Brody Byrum is missing out of Beulah.

He’s 18 years old, 6-foot-4 and has blue eyes and brown hair.

County officials say he was last seen on Monday afternoon in Bismarck driving a small red car near Lowe’s.

Brody Byrum was last seen at 12:30 Monday afternoon in Bismarck driving this vehicle by Lowe's. (Mercer County Sheriff's Office)

You’re asked to contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office with information.

