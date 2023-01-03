Mercer County Sheriff’s Office search for missing man; last seen in Bismarck
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man.
Brody Byrum is missing out of Beulah.
He’s 18 years old, 6-foot-4 and has blue eyes and brown hair.
County officials say he was last seen on Monday afternoon in Bismarck driving a small red car near Lowe’s.
You’re asked to contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office with information.
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.