Mandan business owner offers free guitar lessons for veterans

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One Mandan Business owner is hoping to help veterans deal with their emotions through music, not just listening, but actually learning to play. His mission is called G-LOT.

Chris McCrory and Gino Jose are finding tranquility through these chords, and their lessons mean more to them than just instruction. Jose is a veteran, and one way he finds peace is through playing music.

“As a veteran, I like to keep myself busy at times. And you know, especially when things get tough, it’s best to put yourself in an instrument, let yourself play out to your heart’s content. It kind of takes the stress off of life a bit more,” said Jose.

His teacher is the owner of Guitar Lot in Mandan and is offering veterans a month of free lessons to show his thanks for what they’ve sacrificed.

“I just like to do that because it helps them out. They’ve done a lot for us in the country. You know, that’s all the reason,” said Chris McCrory, owner.

Jose encourages other vets to give the lessons a chance in order to get out of their comfort zone and try to learn a new hobby to promote well-being.

“I think it’s a great program for veterans. I think when they get in here, they’ll kind of feel a little bit overwhelmed with how many chords they need to learn, but once they get into it, they kind of find a way to relieve stress. And I think that was one of the biggest things that I came across this year,” said Jose.

When some veterans have PTSD or other trauma from serving, McCrory says the music is a form of therapy for them.

“Just the positive thing just makes people feel good, and it’s therapeutic because when you’re playing guitar or instruments, you’re taking your mind off things. You’re focusing on music,” said McCrory.

Jose says after his initial lessons, the take-home work Chris gave him was key, so when he came back, he could build on his progress.

Both of them have a history of loving and playing music, and they both hope to spread the word about the program to get more vets involved. To get started with lessons, McCrory can be reached on his Facebook Page.

