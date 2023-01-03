In light of Damar Hamlin injury, Bismarck EMS instructors remind community importance of learning CPR

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Folks across the country are talking about and praying for Damar Hamlin after he suffered an injury in Monday’s Bills vs. Bengals NFL game. Hamlin collapsed on the field and received CPR. The Bills announced early Tuesday morning that his heart stopped after a hit. His heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transferred to the hospital in critical condition.

Emergency responders say quick action in a situation like this can save a life. That’s why Sanford Health Senior EMS Educator Dan Ell says it’s a good idea for community members to learn CPR. He says if someone collapses and their chest is not going up and down like normal, if they don’t respond when you shout or shake them, and if they don’t have signs of life like eyes moving or twitching, it’s usually an indicator that they need CPR.

“Press hard, press fast. Call 911 as soon as you can and if there is an AED available, put it into operation,” said Ell.

The goal of CPR is to keep blood circulating to vital organs. Instructors say if you’re performing CPR, chest compressions should be implemented at a rate of 100 to 120 beats per minute which is the tempo of “Staying Alive” by the Bee Gees. AEDs are located in many public places throughout the community.

“As long as people know where they are at and know that even if you haven’t been trained, the machines will tell you what to do, if you open the cover and power it on, it’s going to tell you what to do,” said Ell.

He adds that the AED machines won’t issue a shock if it isn’t needed.

Some, like daycare providers and coaches, are required to take CPR classes. Classes are also open to the general public. Sanford offers Heartsaver AED and adult first aid classes.

Information on classes can be found at: CPR & First Aid | Sanford Health EMS Education - Fargo, ND.

