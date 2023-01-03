A glimpse of the hazardous winter conditions in South Dakota
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The accumulating snowfall and high winds have created dangerous traveling conditions and low visibility in the area.
Police: No travel advised in Sioux Falls
Here’s a glimpse of the hazardous wintery conditions that closed local schools, businesses, and parts of I-90 and I-29.
If you have any photos or videos you would like to submit, click on the link below.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.