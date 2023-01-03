Funeral, procession announced for Minot Police Master Officer Patrick Blanchard

Minot Police Master Officer Patrick Blanchard
Minot Police Master Officer Patrick Blanchard(Minot Police Department)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Police Department will gather with the community this Friday, Jan. 6 to remember the life of Master Officer Patrick Blanchard, who died last week.

Blanchard, who joined the department in July 2017, was a U.S. Army veteran and a father of two children. He was found dead near Towner on Dec. 29 from what police said appeared to be a self-inflicted wound.

The funeral service is Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Minot State University Dome. It is open to the public and will be live-streamed for those who cannot attend. The public is asked to park in the north MSU Dome parking lot. After the service, first responders will make up a procession to the Thompson-Larson Funeral Home.

The department said they and Officer Blanchard’s family and friends appreciate the support shown during the difficult time.

A memorial fund to support the family is set up at Town and Country Credit Union, and a GoFundMe has also been set up here.

