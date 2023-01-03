Education funding and projects to take center stage during North Dakota’s legislative session

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - There’s only so much funding that can be given out during the legislative session, and North Dakota’s legislators will have to decide on what priorities make the cut. Education leaders in Williston are just some of the people looking to make sure their voice is heard during the session.

Providing a high-quality education for students is very important, but the high cost of supplies and materials can make that difficult. Because of that, Superintendent Dr. Richard Faidley of the Williston Basin School District said seeing the per-pupil rate increase is one of their top goals for the session.

“With that escalation, I think there needs to be some focus on increasing the funding that comes to the school district. Preferably, in my opinion, not on the backs of the local taxpayers but actual contributions from the state,” said Faidley.

Last month, Governor Doug Burgum (R-ND) made a budget recommendation to raise the per-pupil rate by 4% in the first year of the biennium and 3% in the second year. Senator Brad Bekkedahl, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said that could help districts deal with rising inflation.

“It’s a pretty significant increase. When you look at Williston having 5,000 students and a $1,000 increase per pupil, that’s roughly $5 million,” said Bekkedahl.

At Williston State College, President Bernell Hirning will be making a push to secure funding for a state-of-the-art medical training facility.

“As the population of the region continues to grow, we need to be ready to provide a trained workforce for all of the healthcare providers in the region. Every single CEO and every single entity we’ve talked to in the region says absolutely, 100 percent we are on board,” said Hirning.

The facility was one of 11 projects presented to Burgum by the board of higher education. Only eight were approved for funding, with Williston’s missing the cut. It will face an uphill battle to get funding.

“I was pretty disappointed in that. It’s going to take some effort legislatively to see if we can get that funded for the college, because obviously very important, especially with Sanford Health wanting to build a large facility here,” said Bekkedahl.

Another possible discussion could be on providing free breakfast and lunch for K-12 public schools. Faidley argues that if the state can provide meals for prisoners, it can also do so for children. Bekkedahl said he’ll have to wait until the Department of Public Instruction makes a recommendation on that issue.

Governor Burgum has also asked lawmakers to borrow from the Bank of North Dakota to ensure funding for Career and Technical Education Centers. The state is waiting for federal funds for those projects, but they haven’t been released.

