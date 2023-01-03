Dickinson State adds women’s wrestling program

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson State is adding women’s wrestling to its athletic line-up. The Blue Hawks have started the process of building a program by hiring a head coach. DSU is bringing back one of the best-ever wrestlers there back to campus.

Tyson Springer will be the first head women’s wrestling coach in Dickinson State history.

Tyson is a Blue Hawks Hall of Famer, a national wrestling champion and a two-time All-American. Springer has been a college head coach at Doane and Hastings in Nebraska.

The women’s wrestling program starts in the fall.

