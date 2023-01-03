Burgum announces $50 million private sector gift to Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

BISMARCK, N.D. - Speaking about the importance of tourism destinations in driving visitors and potential residents to North Dakota, Gov. Doug Burgum on Tuesday announced that Continental Resources Board Chairman Harold Hamm recently completed a $50 million gift to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation.

A $50 million endowment approved by the 2019 legislature and being held by the state has been leveraged to drive over $100 million in private investment for the planned Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora.

Looking to further expand tourism destinations, Burgum highlighted the executive budget’s request for over $51 million to improve and expand state parks and recreation sites, including a new campground at the Pembina Gorge, planning for upgrades at Lake Metigoshe and new cabins across state parks. The budget also proposes a $50 million Destination Development Fund to be matched by private or non-state sources to build or expand unique attractions.

