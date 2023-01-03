Bond set at $75,000 for Bismarck man accused of attempted murder

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at $75,000 for a Bismarck man accused of stabbing a 32-year-old.

Prosecutors said in Dec. 2022, 28-year-old Chad Blevins entered a Bismarck residence and stabbed a man before leaving the scene. The man was treated at the hospital. Police said Blevins and the victim had a personal history that may have led to the altercation.

Blevins appeared in court Tuesday on attempted murder and terrorizing charges.

He’s scheduled to stand trial in May.

