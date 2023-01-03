Bond set at $75,000 for Bismarck man accused of attempted murder

Bond set for Chad Blevins
Bond set for Chad Blevins(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at $75,000 for a Bismarck man accused of stabbing a 32-year-old.

Prosecutors said in Dec. 2022, 28-year-old Chad Blevins entered a Bismarck residence and stabbed a man before leaving the scene. The man was treated at the hospital. Police said Blevins and the victim had a personal history that may have led to the altercation.

Blevins appeared in court Tuesday on attempted murder and terrorizing charges.

He’s scheduled to stand trial in May.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday...
Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway
UPDATE: Name released of 19-year-old pedestrian killed in crash on I-29
Mad Moves LLC roller rink
Steele Mad Moves LLC roller rink closer to opening
Minot Police Master Officer Patrick Blanchard
Funeral, procession announced for Minot Police Master Officer Patrick Blanchard

Latest News

coldest temps
Looking back at North Dakota’s coldest temperatures on record
smoke free
A look back at ten years of Smoke Free ND
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
Burgum announces $50 million private sector gift to Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
Brody Byrum
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office search for missing man; last seen in Bismarck