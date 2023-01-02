Steele Mad Moves LLC roller rink closer to opening

Mad Moves LLC roller rink
Mad Moves LLC roller rink(Photo courtesy: Lindsay Dammel)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The wait is almost over for residents to lace up skates at Mad Moves LLC in Steele. The indoor roller rink is almost 70 percent done with its construction.

The rink will also house a cafe and gym and will be mostly family-run. Once the rink is open, it will be available for daily admission, field trip rentals, birthday parties and more.

“Just seeing that vision come to life now and all the colors coming together. It’s been super exciting, and now I’m just more impatient, like now I’m ready to have people come in,” said Co-Owner Lindsay Dammel.

Mad Moves is expected to be up and running within the next month, and updates can be followed on their Facebook page, Mad Moves LLC.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Roma"
Meet ‘Roma’: Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue saves miracle puppy in bitter cold
UPDATE: Name released of 19-year-old pedestrian killed in crash on I-29
Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday...
Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway
Missing woman
Mandan Police search for missing woman
Olivia Charboneau with parents Laura Price and Joseph Charboneau
Happy New Year! Minot welcomes first baby of 2023

Latest News

New Year's goals
Starting the new year with good health and wellness
Bismarck Park Board seat
Bismarck Park Board interviewing to fill open seat
Bad Ace Martial Arts
Kid-friendly martial arts offered in Minot
Pedestrian hit near Northwood
38-year-old hit and injured standing outside stuck vehicle near Northwood, ND