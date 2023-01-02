Steele Mad Moves LLC roller rink closer to opening

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The wait is almost over for residents to lace up skates at Mad Moves LLC in Steele. The indoor roller rink is almost 70 percent done with its construction.

The rink will also house a cafe and gym and will be mostly family-run. Once the rink is open, it will be available for daily admission, field trip rentals, birthday parties and more.

“Just seeing that vision come to life now and all the colors coming together. It’s been super exciting, and now I’m just more impatient, like now I’m ready to have people come in,” said Co-Owner Lindsay Dammel.

Mad Moves is expected to be up and running within the next month, and updates can be followed on their Facebook page, Mad Moves LLC.

