Starting the new year with good health and wellness

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Experts report one of the most popular new year’s resolutions involves a form of health and wellness.

Here at 180 Health Solutions Mandan, Owner Dr. Steve Nagel recommends those wanting to improve their wellness should seek out professional help to guide them through their journey.

“I think the most important part about getting on a health and wellness routine is to focus on the systems and have skills, resources, and expertise necessary to actually help you, know what to do for yourself,” said Nagel.

The health restoration clinic focuses on finding the root cause of issues preventing people from being their healthiest.

“Our motto is we test don’t guess, and so we do everything from specific chiropractic care to functional ab testing, nutritional testing, health consultations; we have a health coach on staff to help people along the process of changing,” said Nagel.

With the new year underway, many people are starting to look for ways they can improve their health.

“Unfortunately, over 90% of New Year’s resolutions don’t make it past the first month and so focusing on systems and finding people with the skills and expertise and know how to actually help you to achieve whatever those goals might be. I think it’s probably the most important indicator of whether a person’s successful or not,” said Nagel.

Nagel says his practice takes a different approach than some healthcare providers.

“Unfortunately, most of our health care system is built upon treating symptoms. Our main goal is to help restore function, which ultimately is the only way it really, a person can really restore health and wellness,” said Nagel.

The consultations start out conversations with clients about their goals, what they’ve been through, and what they have done in the past to recognize their health issues and underlying problems.

180 Health Solutions provides a range of services, including Chiropractic care, functional lab testing, nutritional testing, and health consultations to get patrons feeling the best at any time of the year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.