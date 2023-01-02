Investigation opened when horses found dead after snowstorms

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the Animal Industry Board are investigating the...
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigating into alleged animal neglect when horses were found dead following the December snowstorms.

A complaint was filed Thursday, Dec. 28 after numerous horses were discovered in the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue in Rapid City. The property is north of Interstate 90, west of Dyess Avenue.

The PCSO did not release how many horses there were. They are receiving several unsubstantiated reports about additional dead horses.

The PCSO and representatives from the Animal Industry Board were at the property Saturday, Dec. 31 and are monitoring the situation, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Owners, the release stated, are taking steps to care for the animals and remove the dead.

