Headline: Kid-friendly martial arts offered in Minot

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The number of people taking up martial arts has increased the last couple of years—that’s according to the website Statista.

Kids in North Dakota are continuing to get familiar with the sport in a safe way.

Roger Martin, Shun Shifu at Bad Ace Martial Arts, said the barriers for signing up are excuses, time restraints, financial, fear of looking bad and fear of pain.

Martin said he balances having fun while he knows in the back of his mind it could also be dangerous.

“We get to be a little goofy and make it colorful, especially for the kids so that they’re learning and growing,” he said.

Martin said some of the lessons it teaches is de-escalation and not to pre-judge an opponent.

He adds his training are modified for any age and skillset.

More information:

Bad Ace Martial Arts Website

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.