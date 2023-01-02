38-year-old hit and injured standing outside stuck vehicle near Northwood, ND

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 38-year-old man was standing by his vehicle along Highway 15 near Northwood at about 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

His vehicle was stuck in the ditch, and another pickup was attempting to pull the car out of the ditch. Troopers say that pickup was facing the wrong direction and was in the traffic lane.

The driver of an SUV hit the pickup and the man.

He was taken to a Fargo hospital.

The Highway Patrol says roads were icy and there was dense fog at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.