19-year-old woman killed in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on I-29

A North Dakota Highway Patrol report states the woman was standing in one of the two southbound lanes.
(KWQC)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 19-year-old woman died early Sunday morning after she was hit by a car on I-29 near oxbow.

The 20-year-old driver of the car tried stopping and steering away, to avoid hitting the woman, but she was struck and thrown onto the shoulder.

The car later drove into the median before becoming stuck in the snow.

The woman died on the scene.

The crash shut down a portion of the I-29 southbound lanes for nearly three hours.

