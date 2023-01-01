A review of 2022 and preview of 2023 for ND Outdoors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson sits down with North Dakota Game and Fish Department director Jeb Williams to talk about some of the highlights of 2022 and looks ahead into 2023.

Likely the biggest highlight in 2022 for our state’s natural resources was when the drought broke with an April blizzard followed by some much needed rainfall heading into summer.

“We’d been in tough shape for the previous two years and in some places even three years,” Jeb Williams, director of ND Department of Game and Fish, said. “So, you know, having the moisture in Montana, that gave Lake Sakakawea an extra 10 feet. But then also the local rainfall was definitely welcome for not only fish and wildlife habitat and the requirements that they have, but also for our farmers and ranchers across the state that had experienced a very tough couple of years.”

Fishing opportunities, especially for walleye, has never been better in our state.

“And that’s due to the tremendous aggressive stocking effort of our fisheries crews across the state. And then obviously some benefits from Mother Nature as far as some very productive local lakes and wide variety of the state,” Williams said.

Williams also said the fisheries development crews did an excellent job creating new boat ramps and maintaining existing ramps. And game wardens engaging with the public.

“Tremendous interaction with our sporting public and landowners across the state when it comes to our fish and wildlife resources and making sure that the department is responsibly enforcing our laws that are in place, that the public is very supportive of.”

The PLOTS program continues to be popular with hunters.

“So maintaining, like we have done for the last couple of years, right around 800,000 acres, a little above that is extremely critical, but also maintaining that quality of those acres and continuing to focus on that as we move forward, it’s certainly a department priority.”

And looking ahead to 2023 for our state’s wildlife and fisheries resources.

“It looks like so far getting through the winter might be a little bit of a challenge and that that can be a challenge on critters. But we know with the return of moisture in 2022, things are going to start off a little better. And in 2023, which generally speaking means good things for wildlife.”

Williams also mentioned there were no new aquatic nuisance species infestations this year.

