Happy New Year! Sanford in Bismarck welcomes first baby of 2023

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford in Bismarck welcomed their first baby of 2023 and it’s a boy. Sahara and Kyle Kadrmas of Mandan are proud parents to Kyson, who was born at 6:30 a.m. First time dad Kyle says picking out Kyson’s name was extra special for him.

“We were just looking at names and nothing was sticking and then we found Kyson, and that means ‘Kyle’s son’ that stuck first. Then, we were like, what’s the middle name going to be, and then we came across the name Atreus (uh-trey-us), which means ‘fearless’ or ‘the brave,’ so it reads ‘Kyle’s son, the brave,’” said Kyle.

Mom Sahara says he came right on time as January 1 was her due date.

