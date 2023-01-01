Happy New Year! Sanford in Bismarck welcomes first baby of 2023

Sahara and Kyle Kadrmas with Kyson
Sahara and Kyle Kadrmas with Kyson(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford in Bismarck welcomed their first baby of 2023 and it’s a boy. Sahara and Kyle Kadrmas of Mandan are proud parents to Kyson, who was born at 6:30 a.m. First time dad Kyle says picking out Kyson’s name was extra special for him.

“We were just looking at names and nothing was sticking and then we found Kyson, and that means ‘Kyle’s son’ that stuck first. Then, we were like, what’s the middle name going to be, and then we came across the name Atreus (uh-trey-us), which means ‘fearless’ or ‘the brave,’ so it reads ‘Kyle’s son, the brave,’” said Kyle.

Mom Sahara says he came right on time as January 1 was her due date.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Roma"
Meet ‘Roma’: Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue saves miracle puppy in bitter cold
MGM letter
MGM Resorts reportedly sells land on Vegas Strip to Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation
Missing woman
Mandan Police search for missing woman
Man charged with murder following shooting
Victim identified in Minot murder
generic crash
Bismarck man hits moose with pickup truck

Latest News

Olivia Charboneau with parents Laura Price and Joseph Charboneau
Happy New Year! Minot welcomes first baby of 2023
April 2022 blizzard photos
Extremes and historic blizzards: 2022 North Dakota weather recap
Travis, a bartender at Blarney Stone.
A look back at ten years of Smoke Free ND
Coldest temps on record
Looking back at North Dakota’s coldest temperatures on record