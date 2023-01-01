Happy New Year! Minot welcomes first baby of 2023

Olivia Charboneau with parents Laura Price and Joseph Charboneau
Olivia Charboneau with parents Laura Price and Joseph Charboneau(Courtesy: Trinity Health)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot’s first baby of 2023 came into the world at Trinity Health’s Family Birth Center shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Olivia Charboneau was born at 3:10 a.m. to parents Laura Price and Joseph Charboneau. The couple’s second child weighed in at 7 lbs., 9 oz.

Ob/Gyn David Billings, MD, performed the delivery, on what was an otherwise quiet night at the center, according to a spokesperson for Trinity.

“We weren’t expecting a New Year’s baby but we’d been having some false alarms and were told we should come to the hospital and stay. So [Saturday] that’s what we did,” said Price.

Olivia will be the final “New Year’s baby” born at the existing Trinity Hospital, as the new southwest Minot medical campus is set to open this year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Roma"
Meet ‘Roma’: Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue saves miracle puppy in bitter cold
MGM letter
MGM Resorts reportedly sells land on Vegas Strip to Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation
Missing woman
Mandan Police search for missing woman
Man charged with murder following shooting
Victim identified in Minot murder
generic crash
Bismarck man hits moose with pickup truck

Latest News

April 2022 blizzard photos
Extremes and historic blizzards: 2022 North Dakota weather recap
Travis, a bartender at Blarney Stone.
A look back at ten years of Smoke Free ND
Coldest temps on record
Looking back at North Dakota’s coldest temperatures on record
roughrider
6PM Sportscast 12/31/22