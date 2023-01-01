Happy New Year! Minot welcomes first baby of 2023

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot’s first baby of 2023 came into the world at Trinity Health’s Family Birth Center shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Olivia Charboneau was born at 3:10 a.m. to parents Laura Price and Joseph Charboneau. The couple’s second child weighed in at 7 lbs., 9 oz.

Ob/Gyn David Billings, MD, performed the delivery, on what was an otherwise quiet night at the center, according to a spokesperson for Trinity.

“We weren’t expecting a New Year’s baby but we’d been having some false alarms and were told we should come to the hospital and stay. So [Saturday] that’s what we did,” said Price.

Olivia will be the final “New Year’s baby” born at the existing Trinity Hospital, as the new southwest Minot medical campus is set to open this year.

