Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park hosts 'First Day Hike'

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the first day of the new year, and many people are ready to start new habits and fulfill lists of resolutions.

One resolution many people make is to incorporate exercise into their daily routine. Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park hosted a First Day Hike. More than 100 adults, kids and dogs gathered to kick off the New Year in the gentle sunlight.

“You know, a lot of people have their, get out and get into the parks realm with their New Year’s resolution, but it’s just a great realm and we have beautiful weather today, thankfully,” said Erik Dietrich, park manager of Fort Abraham Lincoln.

After the hike, everyone was invited back to the visitor center for hot chocolate or coffee. Cross Ranch State Park also hosted a First Day hike. If you are feeling a little bit of FOMO, Fort Stevenson State Park is doing an evening hike which starts at 6 p.m., and the park staff will use candle luminaries to light up about one mile of trail.

