Extremes and historic blizzards: 2022 North Dakota weather recap

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What was the most memorable weather event of 2022? There’s a lot to choose from as Mother Nature brought the extremes and blizzards to North Dakota.

2022 kept meteorologists busy, to say the least. From historic blizzards in April to impactful severe thunderstorms and then a record start to our 2022-2023 snow season, this year brought it all.

2022 kicked off on a frigid note, with wind chills as low as 60 degrees below zero. The theme for January and February was Alberta clippers with gusty winds. Snow, blowing snow, and even blizzard warnings were common across northern and especially eastern North Dakota leaving a sharp cutoff in snow depth and the southwest dry.

March was tranquil and relatively mild outside of a great display of the Northern Lights to conclude the month.

But we made up for it in April as a massive winter storm targeted the Northern Plains mid-month. For many, this three-day blizzard was their most impactful and memorable weather event of the year. Calving season was in full swing, adding an extra layer of complexity for ranchers as up to three feet of snow fell in some places, like Minot.

Highest snowfall reports from the mid-April blizzard (KFYR)

“All the ingredients came together over the past 48 hours to develop this storm over the central part of the country. 20+ inches of snow on the ground already... we are in the midst of a historic blizzard. We saw snowfall rates 2-3 inches per hour yesterday as that snow band was moving to the north. Really, Minot is the epicenter and we’ve been talking about that, that Minot would really get hit hard. I do think the biggest factor today will be that blowing snow and those wind speeds. Some areas yesterday surpassed 60-mile-per-hour winds. Most of North Dakota is shut down,” said KFYR-TV meteorologists about the April blizzard.

April 12-14 blizzard snow totals (KFYR)

This blizzard turned out to be Bismarck’s biggest April snowstorm in record-keeping history and seventh most snow received from a single storm during any month.

The April snow wasn’t done, however, as heavy snow traversed the state on Easter Sunday and yet another blizzard impacted primarily western North Dakota later in the month, with even severe weather with this system in the east. Navigating calving once again and dealing with ice accretion were some of the many impacts of this blizzard.

Snow totals from the April 23-24 blizzard (KFYR)

Unfortunately, all this snow led to the worst spring flooding in the Red River Valley in more than a decade. Farms were inundated and dams even needed to be stabilized with sandbags.

The severe weather season picked up in June as Bismarck was impacted by flash flooding. Then, Dickinson was hit with a severe thunderstorm that produced a lot of small hail — enough to close some streets and strand some cars.

On the night of July 9, a powerful supercell delivered estimated 120 mph wind gusts to the Fairfield area snapping around 100 power poles and damaging many structures. Beach saw 85 mph gusts also resulting in tree and structural damage.

High-end damaging winds returned to the region on July 18 with estimated 95 mph gusts in Wildrose and 75 mph gusts in Belcourt. Large hail, up to three inches in diameter, was also observed on this day in Williston.

Bismarck saw a significant hail storm on the afternoon of July 21 as two supercells moved over the city producing golf ball to tennis-ball-sized hail.

The next day, a photogenic storm developed in north-central North Dakota and tracked just to the north of Minot, but a 75 mph gust was reported at the Air Force Base.

Severe weather in July recap (KFYR)

Storms quieted down a bit until mid-August when three tornadoes impacted northeast McLean County, up to EF-2 strength. Some incredible photos of multiple tornadoes on the ground were taken as they were displaced from most of the rain, leading to clear shots of the funnels.

Two tornadoes on Aug. 15 near Ruso (KFYR)

The fall was overall mild before the winter weather arrived in the form of a major storm in mid-November that delivered over 17 inches of snow to the capital city, very close to the most snow ever recorded in one calendar day.

Snow totals from Nov. 10 storm (KFYR)

Snowiest days on record in Bismarck with November 10 almost at #1 (KFYR)

Another storm impacted the region in mid-December with one to two feet of snow and blizzard conditions as winds gusted to over 50 mph at the end of this multi-day event.

Storm total snowfall from the December 13-16 blizzard (KFYR)

The life-threatening cold followed with wind chills as low as the 60s below zero and strong winds that led to blowing snow and closed roads.

Coldest wind chills December 20-23 (KFYR)

And we wrapped up the year with, fittingly, another blizzard on Christmas Day as whiteout conditions were present for some.

April, November, and December really stick out as some of the months with the most impactful weather in 2022, and the coldest temperatures.

2022 monthly temperature (KFYR)

And snowfall for the 2022-23 season in Bismarck is already on a record-setting pace.

Most snow through Dec. 31 (KFYR)

Extreme and severe drought have decreased since the start of 2022, while most of the state remains under moderate drought.

Drought monitor January 1, 2023 (KFYR)

