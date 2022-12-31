Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway

Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday...
Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway.
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ENNIS, Mont. (KMOT) - A KMOT viewer caught some amazing footage while traveling through Montana Friday.

Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway.

Drivers heading in both directions, including a semi., stopped of course to allow the herd to cross.

Hundreds of elk crossed the road, though as you can see one elk changed its mind at the last minute.

Mickelson said driving conditions were not great, but she made it to her destination of West Yellowstone safe and sound.

