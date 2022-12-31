Woman celebrates 105th birthday with surprise motorcycle ride

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Tennessee resident Helen Akard said she spent 70 years as a loan officer before ultimately retiring from the banking industry at 93 years old.

WVLT reports Akard is currently spending her days looking for adventure as she celebrated her 105th birthday with friends and family Friday afternoon.

Akard said when she was in her 20s, she was an avid motorcycle rider because she liked going fast and feeling the wind.

And on her 105th birthday, Akard was surprised by an East Tennessee biker group who took her on a ride around the neighborhood.

“A lot of people say I’m crazy, but they don’t know what they’re missing,” Akard said.

As she got on the back of the motorcycle, Akard smiled and said, “It’s been a few years.”

She sat behind someone who took the 105-year-old for a quick spin around the area.

Akard said the ride made her feel like she was 17 again as she reflected on this year’s birthday being one of the best yet.

“I’ve had just about the nicest birthday I’ve ever had,” Akard said.

Akard’s mother lived until she was 108 years old. The Tennessee resident said she is hoping to live until at least 110 with a few more motorcycle rides in her future.

