Victim identified in Minot murder

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Police have identified the man killed in a shooting outside a bar early Friday morning at Kenny C. Javar, 36, from Minot.

Police say Javar was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Lamplighter Lounge. Officers arrived at about 1:40 a.m. Friday.

Justin McDermott, 34, is charged with Javar’s murder. For more information on his charges, read our original story.

