Remembering Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died Saturday morning. Many are saddened by his passing, but one local Bishop feels a personal loss.

Bishop David Kagan of the Diocese of Bismarck recounts fond memories with the late Pope Benedict, saying, “His eyes lit up when I mentioned Bismarck, ND. He was a very accomplished theologian, but humble and personable.”

Bishop Kagan was appointed Bishop of the Diocese of Bismarck by Pope Benedict himself.

“He always wanted to know something personal about each Bishop’s Diocese and what was happening, and I just admire that immensely,” said Bishop David Kagan.

Bishop Kagan says that while Pope Benedict will be missed by all of Catholic faith, his legacy will continue on. Pope Benedict, a great and accomplished theologian whose writings are quoted even by Pope Francis, wrote in a way that even those who had never studied theology could understand.

Bishop Kagan said they will be holding memorial masses for Pope Benedict soon.

