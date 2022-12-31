NDHP says extra patrols statewide on New Year’s Eve

Trooper Adam Gebhardt
Trooper Adam Gebhardt(KFYR-TV)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Highway Patrol is encouraging people to celebrate the new year responsibly and find a sober ride home.

Trooper Adam Gebhardt says the New Year’s Eve holiday is one weekend that alcohol related crashes increase.

He says extra patrols will be out statewide looking for impaired drivers.

Gebhardt says it’s wise to have a plan if you’re going out on Saturday.

“It’s completely preventable, it’s really simple, if you drink, don’t drive, find a sober ride, whether its taxi, friend or family, wear your seatbelts, it makes a huge difference,” said Trooper Adam Gebhardt, North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Gebhardt has been a trooper for more than 14 years.

