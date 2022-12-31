Miss North Dakota Scholarship Organization crowns Minot area title holders

The Miss North Dakota Scholarship Organization crowned champions for the Minot area at a preliminary competition Friday evening.(Miss North Dakota Scholarship Organization)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Miss North Dakota Scholarship Organization crowned champions for the Minot area at a preliminary competition Friday evening.

Current Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast hosted the event.

The competition started off-stage. First, the candidates provide an interview privately in front of the panel of judges.

Then, they head on-stage to present their skills in public. A total of 3 local titles will be given and 3 teen titles.

Debbie Richter, president of Miss North Dakota Scholarship Organization Board said they get to exercise confidence.

“We just really want them to grow personally in the organization and earn some scholarship money and make some friends and have fun at the same time,” said Richter.

Title holders will go to compete at the state competition in Williston this June.

Winners:

Emma Tong, Miss North Dakota State Fair

Hannah Ripplinger, Miss Magic City

Kambrya Stephenson, Miss Peace Garden

Deven Bechel, Miss North Dakota State Fair’s Outstanding Teen

Kaitlyn Graney, Miss Magic City’s Outstanding Teen

EllaMae Richter, Miss Peace Garden’s Outstanding Teen

