Mandan Police search for missing woman

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police are looking for a 32-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen or heard from Wednesday, December 28.

Police shared photos of Monica Acevedo on Facebook in hopes of locating her.

Investigators believe she is in the Bismarck-Mandan area. They describe her as five feet tall and 135 lbs. She has long brown hair.

If you have information, call Mandan Police at 701-667-3250.

