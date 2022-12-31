Combating drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve

Michael Gross known in Bismarck for his “Impostr” license plate
Michael Gross known in Bismarck for his “Impostr” license plate(Michael Gross, Lyft driver)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many like to celebrate and ring in the New Year with friends, family, and a few drinks. Combating drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve is a challenge every year.

Rideshare companies such as Uber and Lyft will be working later hours this weekend in particular. Michael Gross, a Lyft driver for 4.8 years, known in Bismarck for his “Impostr” license plate, says he will be starting his shift later in the day to be readily available for those who need rides home after celebrating.

“Be patient, wait for a ride, because the cops are out in force tonight,” said Michael Gross, Lyft driver.

Bismarck Police Department’s Sgt. Brandon Rosen says that growing up in North Dakota, drinking and driving has seemingly always been a large issue. He says that because of the drinking culture, the state grants overtime to allow more officers to be working the night of New Year’s Eve to combat drinking and driving.

North Dakota’s Vison Zero offers a $10 Lyft voucher to those needing a ride. Use code “VisionZeroND” for your Lyft ride on New Year’s Eve night.

