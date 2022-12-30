ND State Fair announces Eric Church to headline summer 2023

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Eric Church will be coming to the 2023 North Dakota State Fair.

JaCee Black, North Dakota State Fair marketing director, said he’ll be performing on Sunday, July 23.

Church is one of seven music acts in the program for the fair which starts in July 21st until the 29th.

He’ll be part of the grandstand showpass and ticket sales will be announced later.

Black said they are hoping to keep attendance numbers up around 300,000 people.

