Missouri River Correctional Center Resident escapes

By Jennifer Makelky
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Missouri River Correctional Center resident, 41 year-old Trevis Tofi Tessaro, walked-away from the facility Thursday evening around 6:36 P.M.

Highway Patrol was notified by MRCC staff to help find him. Tessaro was found a few hours later by Troopers at a local gas station at 9:55 P.M.

Tessaro was taken to the State Penitentiary and will be charged with escape Friday in Burleigh county.

Tessaro was serving 2 years, 11 months, and 25 days at MRCC for Criminal Mischief and Domestic Violence before he walked away.

It is not believed that Tessaro had any help in his escape.

