Minot Police mourns loss of Master Officer Patrick Blanchard

The 37-year-old Blanchard joined the department in July of 2017, and was a U.S. Army veteran....
The 37-year-old Blanchard joined the department in July of 2017, and was a U.S. Army veteran. He is survived by his two children.(Minot Police Department)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers.

In a statement provided to the media, the department said it requested the assistance of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday night in conducting a welfare check on 37-year-old Master Officer Patrick Blanchard who was off duty.

Minot Police said deputies located Blanchard around 11:30 p.m. in his vehicle near Towner. They attempted life-saving measures, but he was eventually pronounced dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted wound.

Police said Blanchard was a U.S. Army veteran who joined the department in July 2017. He is survived by his two children.

“Many days can be difficult for our officers and members of the Minot Police Department.  This is one of those days. We ask for thoughts for Officer Blanchard’s family and many friends,” said the department.

The incident remains under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Your News Leader offers our condolences to the Blanchard family, the Minot Police Department, the city of Minot, and Master Officer Blanchard’s law enforcement colleagues across North Dakota.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Williston Square construction
2022: Williston Square sees first businesses and big announcements
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Clifford Parisien enters not guilty plea
Bismarck man enters not guilty plea in rape case
Cable median barrier
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms

Latest News

It was a rough year for some investments.
2022 Investment year in review
Theodore Roosevelt National Park horses
TRNP considering removal of horses, cattle from park
"Roma"
Meet ‘Roma’: Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue saves miracle puppy in bitter cold
Williston apartment fire
Fire in Williston