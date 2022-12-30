Minot Police mourns loss of Master Officer Patrick Blanchard

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers.

In a statement provided to the media, the department said it requested the assistance of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday night in conducting a welfare check on 37-year-old Master Officer Patrick Blanchard who was off duty.

Minot Police said deputies located Blanchard around 11:30 p.m. in his vehicle near Towner. They attempted life-saving measures, but he was eventually pronounced dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted wound.

Police said Blanchard was a U.S. Army veteran who joined the department in July 2017. He is survived by his two children.

“Many days can be difficult for our officers and members of the Minot Police Department. This is one of those days. We ask for thoughts for Officer Blanchard’s family and many friends,” said the department.

The incident remains under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Your News Leader offers our condolences to the Blanchard family, the Minot Police Department, the city of Minot, and Master Officer Blanchard’s law enforcement colleagues across North Dakota.

