Minot Police investigate murder after late-night shooting

Man charged with murder following shooting
Man charged with murder following shooting(KFYR)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Police Department posted on Facebook Friday morning that a man is charged with murder following a deadly shooting at a bar.

Police say they responded to a report of gunshots in the parking lot of the Lamplighter Lounge just after 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police one person at the bar disarmed the suspect, while another helped to detain him until police arrived. Justin McDermott, 34, is now facing a murder charge. He’s being held at the Ward County Jail.

Police are working to notify the victim’s family.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 37-year-old Blanchard joined the department in July of 2017, and was a U.S. Army veteran....
Minot Police mourns loss of Master Officer Patrick Blanchard
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Williston Square construction
2022: Williston Square sees first businesses and big announcements
Roma
Christmas Miracle: Puppy in Rolla captures hearts of people around the world
Utility prices
North Dakotans face high utility prices

Latest News

Eric Church to play 2023 ND State Fair
ND State Fair announces Eric Church to headline summer 2023
lethal doses of fentanyl
In 2022, DEA agents seize more than 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl in ND, SD, MN, NE, and IA
Trade Skills Center
2022: Career and Technical Education growing in northwest North Dakota; funding to be discussed during legislative session
Meet ‘Roma’
Meet ‘Roma’: Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue saves miracle puppy in bitter cold