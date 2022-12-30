Minot Police investigate murder after late-night shooting

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Police Department posted on Facebook Friday morning that a man is charged with murder following a deadly shooting at a bar.

Police say they responded to a report of gunshots in the parking lot of the Lamplighter Lounge just after 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police one person at the bar disarmed the suspect, while another helped to detain him until police arrived. Justin McDermott, 34, is now facing a murder charge. He’s being held at the Ward County Jail.

Police are working to notify the victim’s family.

