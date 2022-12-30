MGM Resorts reportedly sells land on Vegas Strip to Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - MGM Resorts has reportedly sold part of the Strip land they own across from the Luxor to the Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota. The news was shared Friday afternoon on the Twitter page @LasVegasLocally.

They also posted a letter dated Friday 12/30, which appears to be from Bill Hornbuckle, CEO of MGM Resorts International. It reads, in part:

I want to provide an update regarding the future of the land we own across from The Luxor known as the Village property, which was the site of the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival.

In 2021, we were honored to commit to donating a portion of the land to Clark County to house the permanent memorial honoring the victims and heroes of 1 October. Having a permanent memorial is essential to our community’s healing, and we’ll continue working with and supporting the county as they move forward in the development and construction process.

The decision I am announcing today involved the remaining portion of the land. We know the importance this location holds to so many and have always put tremendous thought into ever consideration involving the site. This is no exception.

After careful deliberation, we have decided to sell the remaining portion of the Village property to the Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Indiana Reservation. That sale closed today.

The letter goes on to say the tribe will announce plans for the space at a future date. Valley News Live has reached out to the tribe and will continue to update you on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.